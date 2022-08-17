81º

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Cookie dough + pancakes, donuts + whiskey, back-to-school makeup + fitness

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

A whiskey, beer and donut pairing is coming to Ranger Creek Whiskey. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, cookie dough and pancakes, donuts and whiskey, back-to-school makeup and a local woman’s fitness journey.

Scooped Cookie Dough Bar is upping its brunch game with a new menu. Wait until you see their stacks of fluffy pancakes.

A whiskey, beer and donut pairing event is coming to Ranger Creek Whiskey! We get a sample.

We’re getting a back-to-school makeup tutorial with Jaelynn Rae. Plus, the story of a local woman’s path to fitness with CrossFit Virilis.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

