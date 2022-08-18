87º

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 18, 2022

Birthday party spot, save on back-to-school clothes, mobile rage room + total body workout

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Indoor karting makes for great birthday fun! (Pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, save time and money on back-to-school clothes, a mobile rage room, a great spot for unforgettable birthday parties and a total body workout.

It’s birthday season and Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is ready to book your party! Jen is there live with all the karting and gaming fun, and she’s sampling their menu, too.

Want to save money, time and the environment with back-to-school clothes? Hand Me Up is an eco-friendly shopping experience that recycles and upcycles kids’ clothes.

If you’re looking for a place to smash your anger and frustration, Breaking Out the Rage will come to you! We’re trying out this mobile rage room.

Plus, change your workout, change your life! Alamo 180 shares some moves for a total body workout and tells us how CrossFit is infinitely scalable.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

