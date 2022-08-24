As seen on SA Live, Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Did you know you can 3D print a lifelike miniature figurine of yourself?

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, we’re shrinking ourselves into figurines, trying game day food and cocktails, checking out a Venezuelan food truck and showing our team spirit.

Shrunk 3D is a brand new booth that captures your 3D image and creates a brand new you in figurine form. Don’t miss this mobile 3D printing booth!

The KSAT Pigskin Classic is this Saturday and we’re getting you ready with game day food and drinks at Mi Familia at the Rim. We’re also showing our team spirit with Amazing Yard Signs.

Plus, Venezuelan food truck Zulia’s Kitchen is bringing authentic eats to our set at Market Square.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.