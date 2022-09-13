As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, September 13, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, sweet beignets, savory BBQ, and Wendy B’s new CD! Plus, some fall finds you can fall in love with.

Michael Grimes from The Beignet Stand is here to show us their delicious beignet chicken sandwich.

Jen takes us inside San Antonio’s own Davila’s BBQ, which is soon the be featured in a new Hulu show!

Wendy B, also known as Wednesday Ball, is a San Antonio hometown girl giving you the first look at her new CD “Here 2 Stay.”

We’ve also rounded up some of the best fall finds:

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.