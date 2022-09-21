92º

LIVE

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Fall Kick-Off Week: Biggest county fair in South Texas, River Walk restaurant + fall vibes

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
Stay tuned for the biggest county fair in South Texas! (Pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, fall kick-off week continues with the biggest county fair in South Texas, a River Walk restaurant and fall vibes!

The Comal County Fair & Rodeo begins today! They’re bringing baby barnyard animals to Market Square to tell us more about this family-friendly event.

We’re making easy fall treats and things that will help it feel more like fall in South Texas with Stephanie Peña Frost, master crafter and owner of Princess & the Monkey Home Decor.

A new River Walk restaurant is serving up some fall flavor today. See what’s cookin’ at Domingo Restaurant.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email