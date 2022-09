Stein holding and keg throwing contests + beer, food and music

Boerne – It’s the 5th annual Boerne Bierfest this weekend in Boerne.

There will be over 30 breweries serving up craft beer this Saturday at the Agricultural Museum and Arts Center. The festivities include:

• Texas craft breweries

• Food vendors

• Keg throwing contest

• Stein-holding contest

• Alamo Beer + Freeroam Brewing Co. VIP Beer Garden (no extra fee)

The event is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 102 City Park Rd.

