SA Live

As Seen on Sa Live-Friday, October 21, 2022

Zombie war, brunch menu, Halloween events + Deja Skye from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Sarah Cervera, SA Live intern

Celebrate San Antonio beer week. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, a new brunch menu, fun Halloween events and a zombie war. Plus, we talk to Deja Skye from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” T.V. series.

Looking for a fun weekend outing? We tell you why Dos Sirenos Brewing is the perfect place to enjoy brunch, live music and a refreshing alcoholic beverage.

Once Upon a Party is presenting its annual Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo Fest, where the family can participate in not-too-spooky fun for the kids.

We chat with Deja Skye from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14, just in time for this weekend’s performance of “Night of the Living Drag” at the Majestic Theatre.

Zombie War talks about its event this weekend where you can put your zombie survival skills to the test.

Sarah Cervera is a senior communications major at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. She is a proud San Antonio native who strives to write stories that will positively impact and shape her community. In her spare time, she enjoys the outdoors and spending time with family. She aspires to obtain a career in television as an anchor or reporter.

