As Seen on SA Live-Tuesday, October 25, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, tasty treats, affordable costumes, Filipino-American dishes and a Hill Country brewery.

Jen takes us Texas Trippin’ to Jester King Brewery where they’re hosting a “Beetlejuice” movie night just in time for Halloween.

Dario’s Bakery shows us how to make Dia De Los Muertos-themed treats.

We tell you why Goodwill is the perfect place to find everything you need for your Halloween outfit without breaking the bank.

Plus, we taste Sari Sari’s Filipino-American dishes that will be featured in the Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival this weekend.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.