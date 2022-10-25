71º

LIVE

SA Live

As Seen on SA Live-Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Filipino-American dishes, tasty treats, affordable costumes + a Hill Country brewery

Sarah Cervera, SA Live intern

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
We try savory Filipino-American dishes. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, tasty treats, affordable costumes, Filipino-American dishes and a Hill Country brewery.

Jen takes us Texas Trippin’ to Jester King Brewery where they’re hosting a “Beetlejuice” movie night just in time for Halloween.

Dario’s Bakery shows us how to make Dia De Los Muertos-themed treats.

We tell you why Goodwill is the perfect place to find everything you need for your Halloween outfit without breaking the bank.

Plus, we taste Sari Sari’s Filipino-American dishes that will be featured in the Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival this weekend.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah Cervera is a senior communications major at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. She is a proud San Antonio native who strives to write stories that will positively impact and shape her community. In her spare time, she enjoys the outdoors and spending time with family. She aspires to obtain a career in television as an anchor or reporter.

email