As Seen on SA Live-Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Thanksgiving dessert and décor, birria food truck, pet holiday safety tips + new music

Sarah Cervera, SA Live intern

Important safety tips for feeding your pets this holiday season. (Pixabay , Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Thanksgiving dessert and décor, birria food truck, pet holiday safety tips and new music by Jeph Duarte.

We tell you how to take your Thanksgiving dessert to the next level with pies from Sweet Made.

Jen takes us to Rancho Diaz where you can add vintage and modern décor to your Thanksgiving table.

Los Carnalitos food truck shows us how to serve up birria in unique ways.

The San Antonio Humane Society shares important safety tips for feeding your pets this holiday season, and we tell about the Pet Poison Hotline available for emergencies if your furry friends eat something they shouldn’t.

Local musician Jeph Duarte is releasing his new album, and we share how you can celebrate with him.

About the Author:

Sarah Cervera is a senior communications major at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. She is a proud San Antonio native who strives to write stories that will positively impact and shape her community. In her spare time, she enjoys the outdoors and spending time with family. She aspires to obtain a career in television as an anchor or reporter.

