As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Learn how to make holiday cookies.

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Thanksgiving sides, cocktails, a holiday show preview, cookies and Black Friday deals.

Fischer & Wieser shows us how to prepare last-minute Thanksgiving sides and holiday cocktails.

Jen tells us how to get into the holiday spirit with “Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle.”

Enjoy pumpkin spice holiday cookies from The Cookie Jar Bar.

La Familia Cortez tells us about the upcoming Santa Cecilia Celebration at Market Square.

Plus, we have rounded up some great Black Friday deals! Check them out:

Walmart has deals for days with action figure doll sets starting at $20.

Stop by Best Buy to take advantage of low prices on electronics.

Run down to the stores this Black Friday with new shoes on sale at Adidas

If you need a caffeine boost while holiday shopping Duck Donuts has you covered.

Add accessories to your holiday outfit with beanies starting at $15 at Macy’s

Can’t make it out on Black Friday? Target is releasing new deals every week.

