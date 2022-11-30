51º

As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Tamale recipes, Whoville bar, holiday skin care, cookie designs, makeup tutorials + adoptable bunnies

Sarah Cervera, SA Live intern

Learn to make holiday tamales. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, tamale recipes, a Whoville bar, holiday skin care, cookie designs, makeup tutorials and adoptable bunnies.

Chef Jess Kirk, owner of Milpa and executive chef at Ocho, teaches us how to make holiday tamales.

Want to visit Whoville? Jen takes us to Otro Bar where you can enjoy Grinch inspired drinks.

Take care of your skin with holiday scented lotions and soaps from Organically Bath and Beauty.

Sheer Celebrations shows us some cookie decoration tips and tells us about their upcoming holiday markets.

Take your holiday makeup look to the next level with Jaelynn Rae Makeup tutorial Studio.

Happy Hops tells us how you can give fluffy bunnies a forever home this holiday season.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

Sarah Cervera is a senior communications major at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. She is a proud San Antonio native who strives to write stories that will positively impact and shape her community. In her spare time, she enjoys the outdoors and spending time with family. She aspires to obtain a career in television as an anchor or reporter.

