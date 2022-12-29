As Seen on SA Live - 8th Birthday Encore - Thursday, December 29, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – It’s our eighth birthday show and we’re throwing a party! Our bash is complete with cake, balloons, rock climbing and a trip to the roller rink.

Nadler’s Bakery & Deli is helping us celebrate with their beloved cakes.

Jen takes us to The Rollercade, where you can roll through the 70s and make your birthday party one to remember.

The Belle of Balloons knows all things decor and event planning, and she’s here to give you all her best tips.

You could take your birthday celebration to the next level, or you could take it all the way to the top. Scale your way to the summit with a rock-climbing wall from Games2U, the unforgettable mobile entertainment experience.

