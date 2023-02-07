As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, February 7, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s a full big game push with charcuterie boards and drinks! Plus, DIY Valentine’s Day gifts, STEAM-inspired projects and rodeo-inspired tacos.

To get us ready for the big football game this weekend, The Board Couple is here to elevate game day and Valentine’s Day with luxe charcuterie boards and more.

If you’re looking to challenge your kids or grandkids to take on more STEAM-inspired projects, there’s one place in town that’s all about it. Our Jen Tobias-Struski takes us to iCode on the Northwest Side for a preview of all their programs.

It wouldn’t be a Sunday football game day without drinks! We have three craft cocktails for game day with the mobile craft cocktail bar Southern Tapsters.

Valentine’s Day is almost here and we have some helpful tips on how to show your love without breaking the bank. Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina is here to help us with Valentine’s Day gifts on a budget.

It’s Taco Tuesday and Jen talks to Sabdi Almaguer from Sizzling with Sabdi to try her rodeo-inspired tacos.

Just in case you missed the Texas Double Shot performance this past weekend at the Vaquero Cook-Off, we have them on to perform their original music.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.