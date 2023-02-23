Center for Health Care Services to host job fair Saturday

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

For those interested in a new career or position, the Center for Health Care Services is hosting a job fair this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Center for Health Care Services is a local mental health authority in Bexar County. For over 50 years, the center has provided treatment services for mental health disorders, substance use challenges and intellectual and developmental disabilities. The center serves all ages, including children and adults.

There are over 20 locations and 80 programs across the county.

The hiring fair will include same-day hiring with the opportunity to be hired on the spot.

Job positions the center is looking to hire includes clinical and non-clinical staff for their adult and children’s division. Some of these positions include licensed clinicians, LCDC’s, care managers and senior care managers.

Visitors will be able to talk to CHCS recruiters and staff members, so be sure to bring extra copies of your resume.

The job fair will be located at 6800 Park Ten Blvd in San Antonio.

For more information on the job fair and a list of open positions, visit the CHCS website here.