As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Enter to be Fiesta royalty for a day, a NIOSA preview, Fiesta fun for Fido, an inclusive fashion show & footwear for a cause

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Show us your shoes! You can enter to be a Fiesta royal for a day when you sign up to become a KSAT Insider. (KSAT 12, Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., how you can be Fiesta royalty for a day, a NIOSA preview, Fiesta fun for Fido, an inclusive fashion show and footwear for a cause!

You can enter to win a chance to be Fiesta royalty on a float during the Battle of Flowers Parade! It’s the KSAT Insider Be a Royal contest, and you can enter here. It’s Try It Tuesday, so Mike is going to try out being Fiesta royalty.

A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) is a four-night festival during Fiesta that celebrates the city’s diverse cultural legacy. It runs April 25-28 nightly and we’re getting a sneak peek at what’s in store this year.

Jen shares some Fiesta fun for dogs with PAWsitively Sweet Bakery.

We also have a preview of FashionABLE with Spina Bifida Texas. Every year SBTX hosts a fashion show that features adaptive fashions for those with disabilities.

Plus, footwear for a cause! Fiesta Feet shares its newest shoe style, which includes a collaboration with the San Antonio Zoo. For every purchase of the SA Zoo design, they will donate 30 percent back to the zoo.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

