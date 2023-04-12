Common questions about the end of continuous Medicaid coverage

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE), Medicaid/CHIP coverage was continuously renewed by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). As of April 1 of this year, continuous Medicaid coverage has ended.

Community First Health Plans officials answer some of the top questions regarding the end of continuous Medicaid coverage.

How can I make sure I don’t lose my Medicaid or CHIP coverage?

Look for a yellow envelope in the mail marked “Action Required” or an email/text message from HHSC with the steps you need to take to keep your coverage. Follow all instructions and make sure your information is up to date at YourTexasBenefits.com. You can also dial 2-1-1 and select option 2 for help.

What happens if I don’t renew?

If you don’t respond to requests from HHSC by the date they provide, you could lose your Medicaid or CHIP benefits. To view the status of your coverage and see the steps you need to take to renew, visit YourTexasBenefits.com or call 2-1-1 and select option 2 for help.

Do I need to renew even if nothing has changed?

Yes. Now that Continuous Medicaid Coverage has ended, anyone who receives Medicaid or CHIP benefits must renew their coverage every 12 months in order to maintain their benefits. HHSC will reach out to you to begin the renewal process.

Where can I learn more about the renewal process?

Community First has created a website full of helpful resources in English and Spanish at RenewMyTexasBenefits.com. You can also use this website to make an appointment to get help with your renewal forms or any requests for information from HHSC.

I no longer qualify for Medicaid/CHIP. Do I have any other options?

You may qualify for a health plan under the Health Insurance Exchange, such as University Community Care Plan by Community First. You can learn more about this plan by visiting Community First’s Avenida Guadalupe Office or at CommunityFirstHealthPlans.com.