As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, June 8, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., celebrity book event for Uvalde kids, Urban Air Adventure Park, Curtain Up Cancer Foundation, butterfly jewelry and more.

Meredith Scott Lynn, Jeff Kinney and Maggie Wheeler all join us for the WRiTE BRAiN Books event, where Uvalde kids get the chance to publish their own books. You can use the code SAT15 to get a 15% discount on Maggie’s new children’s book “Ebeneezer Finds a Reason”.

Curtain Up Cancer Foundation, along with our own Leslie Mouton, is here to talk about “The Six” and how they are impacting cancer patients through creative arts.

Urban Air Adventure Park bounces their way to the top with exciting trampolines, obstacle courses and a zipline that won’t leave you hanging. Go here to find out how you can get 40% off summer tickets.

Morpho Style Boutique chats with us about their eco-friendly jewelry that gives recycled butterflies a second chance to spread their wings.

Need summer cleaning tips? Sort It Out Professional Organizing Solutions sorts out our questions about the pros and cons of storage units.

