As Seen on SA Live - Welcome Wemby Day - Friday, June 23, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Victor Wembanyama arrives in San Antonio, we have Trigg Watson from America’s Got Talent, B.U. Sweets makes Spurs-themed treats, Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade and more.

Victor Wembanyama is now officially a Spur and our host, Jen Tobias-Struski, gives us all the coverage of him landing in San Antonio. Go here to see what all the buzz is about!

To celebrate Wemby’s arrival in San Antonio, Becky’s Unique Sweets (B.U. Sweets) makes San Antonio Spurs-themed treats for us.

Trigg Watson recently stunned the judges on America’s Got Talent, and he will be performing his innovative high-tech magic at the Magicians Agency Theatre this weekend.

Pride San Antonio is hosting their Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade on Saturday and they join us for a preview of what vendors and fun will be there.

Historic Market Square is still competing to win Best Public Market in the Country 2023! Don’t miss your chance to cast your vote here.

There will be a lot of great events happening around San Antonio this weekend, including:

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.