As Seen on SA Live - Monday, August 14, 2023

Capture your athlete in the action with these back-to-school photos!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we learn about Culinaria Restaurant Weeks, back-to-school sports photos from Paul N Carter photography, Club Cheer Jags’ competitive cheerleading program, The Tech Guy and more.

With school starting, we want to see your back-to-school photos! Send them here and you might see your student on the show.

Culinaria is starting their Restaurant Weeks event and we take a look at a participating restaurant -- Grille 254 -- and their delicious Cubano sandwich.

If you’re looking for sports photos, Paul N Carter Photography can capture your athlete in action with memorable shots perfect for the back-to-school season.

Golden Street Tacos has yummy Mexican food that will leave you craving more and they join us to make their quesabirria. Plus, when you mention SA Live and the secret phrase “Arriba el Atlas” you’ll get 10% off your order!

Our Jen Tobias-Struski is taking us to Pinspiration to learn fun ways for kids to get messy with art and bring out their creative side.

The Tech Guy has great electronic finds for all of your back-to-school needs, plus a great deal on tablets you won’t want to miss.

Club Cheer Jags is a cheerleading program in its 16th season and we learn more about how your child can compete and have a roaring good time!

For our deal of the day, FiiZ Drinks San Antonio is offering teachers and students a buy one, get one 50% off on all soda drinks from now until August 25.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.