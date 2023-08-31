100º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 31, 2023

Fall-off-the-bone turkey legs, Re: Rooted 210 Urban Winery, wedding bouquet preservation, fall art & more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
Learn how you can preserve your wedding bouquet in this creative way! (WKMG)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., TX Frontyard BBQ has fall-off-the-bone turkey legs, Re: Rooted 210 Urban Winery talks to us about their upcoming events, Micro Terra shows us how to preserve your wedding bouquet, fall art from Adeina Anderson and more.

What are your plans for Labor Day? Let us know here and you might see it later in the show!

TX Frontyard BBQ is known for their fall-off-the-bone turkey legs and they are grilling up smiles at their local food truck.

Jen Tobias-Struski takes us to Commonwealth Coffee & Bakery’s new location to sample their coffee and food menu.

Micro Terra specializes in creating art pieces with plants and they show us how you can preserve your wedding bouquet in a fun way.

The back-to-school season can be stressful and Adeina Anderson has great ways to destress with summer and fall art activities.

Re: Rooted 210 Urban Winery brings in scintillating wines for us to taste, and talk about their upcoming events.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email