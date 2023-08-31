As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 31, 2023

Learn how you can preserve your wedding bouquet in this creative way!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., TX Frontyard BBQ has fall-off-the-bone turkey legs, Re: Rooted 210 Urban Winery talks to us about their upcoming events, Micro Terra shows us how to preserve your wedding bouquet, fall art from Adeina Anderson and more.

What are your plans for Labor Day? Let us know here and you might see it later in the show!

TX Frontyard BBQ is known for their fall-off-the-bone turkey legs and they are grilling up smiles at their local food truck.

Jen Tobias-Struski takes us to Commonwealth Coffee & Bakery’s new location to sample their coffee and food menu.

Micro Terra specializes in creating art pieces with plants and they show us how you can preserve your wedding bouquet in a fun way.

The back-to-school season can be stressful and Adeina Anderson has great ways to destress with summer and fall art activities.

Re: Rooted 210 Urban Winery brings in scintillating wines for us to taste, and talk about their upcoming events.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.