As Seen on SA Live - Monday, September 18, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s Fall Week! Sundrop Springs has a new fall festival, sustainable autumn fashion from Cultural Detour, the Mermaid Society of Texas has a celebration this weekend and more.

“The Bad Guys” author Aaron Blabey chats with us about his upcoming book, “Cat on the Run”, which is sure to be an instant classic!

Coffee Crush joins us to get a preview of their new fall menu drinks from a classic Pumpkin Spice Latte to a unique Butterscotch Biscoff Shakerato.

Looking for fall fun for the entire family to enjoy? Sundrop Springs has a brand new festival with everything from a petting zoo to a hay playground and our host, Jen Tobias-Struski, gives us a sneak peek before they open this Saturday.

Cultural Detour is reimagining kimono fashion with their sustainable “wearable art” styles perfect for the fall and they join us to model some of the looks you can find at their boutique.

The Mermaid Society of Texas is hosting their Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest this weekend to celebrate the new guardians of the San Marcos River; it’s totally free and will feature a parade and local vendors!

It’s National Cheeseburger Day and we have a list of places that are offering fun freebies to celebrate, today only:

