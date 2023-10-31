Organization providing access to care for young Texans

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Metro Health Policy and Civic Engagement Office (PACE) is partnering with Healthy Futures of Texas to improve access to care in San Antonio. Healthy Futures of Texas is a nonprofit organization that aims to enhance the well-being of young Texans through equitable access to sexual health education, contraception, and resources.

According to Evelyn Delgado, president and executive director of Healthy Futures, access to care is hindered by various barriers, including financial constraints and limited healthcare services in rural communities. Many hospitals have closed, and those that remain open often lack labor and delivery services.

Additionally, 74% of counties lack access to primary healthcare providers offering women’s health services, and 10% lack pharmacies.

Healthy Futures of Texas collaborates with Metro Health to advocate for policy changes. They have an advocacy organization called the Texas Women’s Health Care Coalition, which comprises over 80 healthcare, faith, and community-based organizations. The coalition advocates for access to preventive health care for all Texas women.

To contact Healthy Futures of Texas for support, individuals can visit their website at hftx.org