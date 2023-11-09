Experiencing fatigue? Experts say it could be related to diabetes.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Fatigue is something many people struggle with, and it has many causes—including diabetes.

Fatigue could be a result of many different things. If you are chronically fatigued, it’s a great opportunity to go talk to your doctor and get tested, according to Natalie Nyren, physician assistant and certified lifestyle medicine professional with University Health.

It also can be an early sign of diabetes, so your doctor can order an A1C test to determine that.

Many people have diabetes and don’t know it, and even more people have prediabetes and don’t know it, Nyren said. That’s why catching, treating and managing it early is really important to avoid the devastating effects diabetes can have on your body.

When someone has diabetes, their bodies can’t properly use the sugar they get from food, and all systems are affected. Nyren said if you have chronic fatigue, you should see your primary care provider about what may be causing it. However, there’s a lot you can do all by yourself.

Take a look at your diet. Ensure you are getting good protein and plenty of fruits and vegetables. Get exercise and establish a regular routine. Even mild activity can makes a big difference, Nyren said. When your body has muscle tone, it processes glucose better, and you get more energy out of your food.

For those interested in learning more, University Health’s Texas Diabetes Institute will hold a diabetes education fair on Nov. 14 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Attendees can get glucose screenings and consult experts on this deadly and widespread disease that affects so many in South Texas.

You can also visit University Health’s website at UniversityHealth.com.