SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, May 30, 2024

‘Dinoritos,’ animal chiropractor, summer ice cream, new spot for beignets & Theater Thursday

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

We all scream for ice cream! (Pexels)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., food truck “dinoritos,” beignets at a new location, an animal chiropractor, ice cream from a veteran-owned business and Theater Thursday.

What’s one thing from your childhood that gives away your age? Share your answer here and look for it today on the show.

What’s a “dinorito”? We’re going to find out about a local BBQ truck, Bussin Q Food Truck, serving it up at El Camino.

Love beignets? NOLA Brunch & Beignets has a new location on Broadway closer to Downtown. We’re taking you inside for a first look.

Ice cream is a perfect pairing with beignets, and today we’re featuring a veteran-owned shop specializing in cool treats. Parker’s Ice Creams offers a unique combination of traditional ice cream, alcohol-infused ice cream, dairy-free ice cream and fresh fruit sorbets.

Have you ever met an animal chiropractor? We’re going to introduce you to Elite Motion & Performance and find out what they do for horses and other animals.

It’s Theater Thursday! Here’s what’s new in movie theaters this week:

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

