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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, March 20, 2026

Dragons in studio, interview with local Landman actor, circus arts school & more

Matthew Ybarra

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS MAGIK THEATRE (KSAT12)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. interview with a local Landman actor, trying savory lumpia, twisting and turning for circus arts, dragons in the studio and more.

San Antonians and Dragons have something in common, they love tacos and they’re here with the Magik Theatre to talk all about it.

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For all levels, ages and interests, Cirque Aria’s circus arts school takes Jen through the air, on the ground and into the fire.

Jada gets to try some delicious lumpia in celebration of Lumpia Week. Click to see where you can find yours.

Jen sits down with San Antonio native and Landman actor Jacinto Rodriguez on how he’s staying true to his roots and giving back to the community.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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