As seen on SA Live - Friday, April 3, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. All the Fiesta finds, getting fitted for the World Cup, trying Hyrox and Disney sweepstakes.

We’re giving away a family four pack of tickets to Disney on Ice. Click to find out how to enter.

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Jada gets geared up for the World Cup. We visit WSS to check out their latest World Cup themed apparel to rep your team this summer.

Jen takes you to a place for your one stop shop for Fiesta decor and party supplies at AWOL.

Jada try’s out one of the hottest fitness trends that’ll get you that summer bod. We’re trying out Hyrox at Drift Movement.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.