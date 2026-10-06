As seen on SA Live - Monday, Oct. 5, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live at 10:30 a.m., giant tortas, holiday rock and a comedian’s road to his first special.

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With the R&B tour landing downtown and a 7 p.m. start, the show opened with a practical rundown for anyone making the trip. VIA park and ride runs from 4 to 7 p.m. with service from Brooks, Walmart and Crossroads, and rideshare passengers were pointed to the designated pickup and drop-off area in Alamodome Lot D. Thousands are expected downtown, so extra travel time is the advice.

The viral eats stop of the day was Panfila Cocina Mexicana’s newest location at 842 NW Loop 410, Suite 115, where the oversized tortas that keep circulating online have taken on a fall twist. The seasonal menu leans into Halloween and Dia de los Muertos: pumpkin-shaped tortas in both giant and regular sizes with pastor or bistec, plus pan de muerto served as a pastry or stuffed with strawberries and cream in a French toast version, orange peel baked into the dough. Pozole arrives in a small clay pot, and there is queso flameado with chicharrones or taquitos de canasta, taquitos de pastor with marinated pineapple and pickled onions, chilaquiles rojos, and churros with lechera, cajeta and chocolate sauces. The owner’s own pick is the torta de Ciudad de Mexico, pork milanesa with chilaquiles, wrapped in a bag the way it is eaten on the street in Mexico City. The kitchen stays true to flavors from all over Mexico rather than one city or state, and the new space was built for the big parties the old one could not fit, groups of 10, 15, even 20. The full menu runs all day, breakfast through dinner, and the daily happy hour includes $5 margaritas. The owner’s advice to first-timers: order something you have never had before.

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA

The holiday rock machine returns to the Frost Bank Center on Saturday, December 12, with The Ghosts of Christmas Eve and the best of TSO. Paul O’Neill’s story is back at the center of the show by popular demand, and the band promised more pyro, more lasers and more of everything around it. The group has been coming through San Antonio for a quarter century, long enough that fans who once brought their children now bring grandchildren. One dollar from every ticket sold goes to a local charity in each city on the route, a practice that has reached roughly $22 million.

Alvin Perry has been named San Antonio’s best comedian by the San Antonio Current twice, in 2024 and again this year, after 14 years on stage. He described getting into comedy after something bad happened in his life: he was at a show, asked a friend if he could get up, and never stopped. Comedy, he said, gave him a purpose he had not had before, and people stopping him on the street to say he made them feel better on a hard day is what kept him going. The turn toward a career came about four years ago with a headlining set at LOL Comedy Club. His take on what makes a story land is that the audience has to feel like part of it, which means knowing how to embellish and animate for people who do not know you. He also holds a record at Upstage Comedy Lounge as one of its highest-selling shows. His next one, Dreams to Reality, is October 17 at Woodlawn Comedy Field, 1920 Fredericksburg Road, where he will tape his first comedy special. Tickets are at comedianalvinperry.com or through the Woodlawn website.

This segment was sponsored by VIA Metropolitan Transit. The show went inside the Rapid Green Line Project Office at 7067 San Pedro, where staff can answer questions and pull up maps showing what a given street will look like once work is finished. The line is San Antonio’s first advanced rapid transit route: not rail, but built to operate like it, with a dedicated bus lane for most of the route, fare payment before boarding so riders simply walk on, and buses that can talk to traffic signals to get a green light if they fall behind. Service is planned every 10 minutes instead of the usual 30, running from the airport down to Brooks City Base with connections to other lines. Construction is the trade-off in the meantime, with lane closures, cones and heavy equipment along San Pedro and St. Mary’s Street, and a senior planning official with the agency offered an apology for the inconvenience. Service is scheduled to begin in April 2028. More information is at KeepSAmoving.com/construction and viainfo.net.