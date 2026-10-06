As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m., tacos, dry ice and a horse head in green marker.

Recommended Videos

The show opened on the only holiday that matters on a Taco Tuesday. Mi Tierra had a two taco deal going, chicken or beef picadillo, served with rice and beans, plus a mini taco plate deal and a taco happy hour. Mi Familia at The Rim ran plate deals and happy hour from 3:30 to 6:30. La Margarita had two fajita taco deals, and Pico de Gallo put out an all day buffet with eight different taco builds, unlimited. That inspired the question of the day: which classic taco is the greatest of all time? Bean and cheese was running away with it, with chorizo and egg sitting at 20%, though the studio made a loud case for bacon and egg.

Lab coats, goggles and gloves, because dry ice sits at negative 109 degrees Fahrenheit. The director of programming for Mad Science of Austin and San Antonio walked the hosts through frozen carbon dioxide, which does not melt but sublimates straight back into gas. A quarter pressed into a block of ice started chattering as the metal warmed the surface, which is roughly the sound of a Halloween laboratory. Then came plastic eyeballs in the buckets, gas trapped in a flask with a balloon stretched over the top (balloons can pop, which is part of the appeal), and finally water and dish soap poured over the ice for a tower of carbon dioxide bubbles that release when you pop them. Handling the ice is strictly an adult job. The group books birthday parties and special events, and had October availability.

Nadler’s Bakery & Delicatessen, at 1621 Babcock Rd. in San Antonio, has been in operation since 1963 and is in its 62nd year. The owner brought in the full fall lineup: a gingerbread house trimmed with working lights, pumpkin pies already settling in the store, pumpkin cheesecake, apple pie, pumpkin muffins and eclairs filled with pumpkin. The cupcakes were the talk of the table, a maple bacon that announced itself by smell and a carrot cake with pumpkin filling, cream cheese and caramel, plus a hazelnut and chocolate. Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, so the bakery has decorated cookies ready to go and will put together decorating kits for kids at parties. A revived old tradition also made an appearance: small breads, bagels, figure eights and croissants, dried and shellacked into ornaments, sold in sets of four, nine and twelve. The advice on big orders was to place them now. Through the first week of October, the bakery offered buy one pie, get one half price for Thanksgiving, and you have to mention SA Live to get it.

The Western Art Committee of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is taking entries for its art and photography contest, with $145,000 in scholarship money on the line across 13 art divisions. The contest has run for more than 30 years, and the committee chairman said the goal is more entries from San Antonio and the surrounding towns, naming Boerne, Somerset and La Vernia. Sculpture, painting and drawing are open to 9th through 12th graders in 65 counties, stretching from Brownsville to Victoria and into the Hill Country and West Texas; photography runs statewide from third grade through high school seniors. Registration is open at sarodeo.com/compete, under Western Art, and entrants need a Texas Show Pass.

Mykala Jones, the 2024 grand champion, worked up a horse head in marker while coaching the hosts through their own attempts, which came out looking more like a solar system. She opened her own studio straight out of high school and now works full time as an artist, taking commissions and illustrating children’s books.

This segment was sponsored by Stone Ridge Dental. The practice’s owner, a board certified prosthodontist with more than 20 years in full mouth reconstruction and implants, took on the idea that some patients simply are not candidates. Being told there is not enough bone, being older or being diabetic used to end the conversation; he said planning technology and techniques have changed enough that he has not seen a patient in the past 10 years he could not help. He walked through the limits of the alternatives, bridges with an expiration date, partials that move and feel bulky, dentures that float and shift, and described patients leaving with a fixed set of teeth from day one that does not cover the roof of the mouth. On cost, he framed implants against a lifetime of repeat dental work and said he wants to be a patient’s last dentist. The first 20 callers get a complimentary implant consultation, a $495 value, at (210) 405-2776 or implantssanantonio.com.