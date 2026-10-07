As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, ‘The Sound of Music’, crispy beef bowls and a whole lot of peanuts.

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The North American tour of The Sound of Music has pulled into San Antonio, and two of its leads talked through what keeps a 65-year-old musical working. Kevin Earley, who plays Captain Von Trapp, said the show rests on three things: hope, courage and love, the love of family, the hope that things get better, and the courage to stand by your convictions against a regime trying to change your values. He also pointed out something unusual about the structure: Rodgers and Hammerstein could have opened on Maria on the hill, but they start in the nunnery and end there too, with Climb Every Mountain.

That closing number belongs to Lisa Howard, who plays the Mother Abbess. Between performances, she said, the cast has been working through the city, the Alamo with a private tour, a riverboat cruise and a few River Walk restaurants, before Monday moves them on to the next stop. The production is currently playing at the Majestic Theatre.

The restaurant-menu beef bowl got a home version, built around 90% lean ground beef browned to 160 degrees, then simmered with fresh garlic and ginger, soy sauce, honey and gochujang, the fermented chili paste a registered dietitian with Beef Loving Texans said is easy to find in any supermarket. The trick worth stealing was the crispy rice: day-old white rice tossed with soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil and green onion, then roasted at 450 degrees until it crunches. From there the bowl gets layered with shredded carrots, avocado and crispy onions, plus a chili miso sauce thinned with a little water. The cost worked out to roughly a couple of dollars per serving for the beef and under five dollars a serving all in. The recipe is linked through the As Seen on SA Live tab at salive.com.

The Floresville Peanut Festival returns October 8-10 for its 82nd year, and the pitch from the festival association came down to one word: free. Free parking, free admission, no gates, with a petting zoo, carnival, vendors, food all day, a hypnotist and a full music lineup. Friday is Tejano night with Grupo Control, Kevin Fowler plays the venue across the street called the Peanut Patch, and Josh Abbott headlines Saturday night. This year’s Queen Tuneap LXXXII is Nicole Pfiel, whose family is the last in Wilson County still farming peanuts, which means the peanuts lining downtown each year come off her family’s land. The segment was sponsored by the Floresville Peanut Festival Association. Details are at floresvillepeanutfestival.org.

A giveaway ran during the segment for a prize pack with four carnival wristbands, $100 in food tickets, festival merchandise and homemade peanut brittle.

In a sponsored segment, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon with Doctors Implants walked through what actually happens behind a full-mouth dental implant case, and the answer was less about hardware than about the people. A new smile, he said, should be designed by a team of engineers, artists, restorative doctors and ceramists who study the patient’s face, old photos and video of them laughing, then hand-draw and design the result in 3D. Done right, nobody in the room can tell. He said the thing he talks about most with his team is honoring the trust, since many patients take out loans and have had dentistry go badly for them before. One piece of feedback he kept: a handwritten letter from a seven-year-old about how much her dad smiles now, which is framed on the office wall. Free consultations are offered at (210) 600-1000 or doctorsimplants.com.