As seen on SA Live - Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m., comedy, cauldrons and a very Texan snack tasting.

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Comedian Michael Yo turned up ahead of his night at the LOL Comedy Club, bringing the “I Love You Tour” to town. A Houston native who grew up on Friday Night Lights and still believes in “Texas forever,” he talked about building a set around his family: a nine-year-old son who adores him and a six-year-old daughter who, he joked, does not. He also spent years interviewing Hollywood before he was performing it, and he had a sorting system for the stars: Kevin Hart and Marlon Wayans hand you the funny, while Chris Rock and Ben Stiller make you work for it. His first Hollywood interview was Stiller, and he walked in expecting Zoolander and got a very real person instead. The show, he said, is clean, 18 and up, and built on the idea that the world could use people saying “I love you” more often. Asked to name the greatest comedian of all time, he did not hesitate: Richard Pryor.

That interview doubled as a tasting. The table was stacked with local snacks courtesy of Alamo Candy, including a mango-and-chile Snack Daddy, cherry bombs and chamoy pickle pops, and the comedian worked his way through most of them on camera. Then came the real initiation: barbacoa and Big Red, which he had never tried. The hosts explained the Sunday-morning ritual, barbacoa and tortillas with a Big Red alongside, and declined to answer whether any of it was healthy.

A full Halloween spread took over the studio, built by the owner of Graze and Wine. Witch hats and tiny brooms, a skeleton board inspired by Practical Magic, grapes standing in for intestines, cauldrons filled with pickles and olives, a frog, a spinach dip and a warm basil pesto pasta, because the business feeds people as well as styling boards. The guiding principle for anyone building one at home was simple: tell her where to put the table and she will fill it, and more is always better. Orders scale from small gatherings and teacher gifts up to large events, and the business takes inquiries through Instagram and Facebook or by phone, with details on its social media. There’s also news on the horizon: a lease is signed for a bar called Dose by Graze and Wine, with the hope of opening by the end of the year.

This segment was sponsored by Child Advocates San Antonio. The organization’s CEO and this year’s gala chair laid out how CASA works: community volunteers are assigned by the court to a child removed from their family, and they stay with the case, the only volunteers permitted to speak for a child in court. The gala chair, a psychologist at a trauma treatment center, described her own connection, having adopted a son from Bexar County foster care whose CASA advocate helped move him out of a bad situation. Months later, a grocery store cashier recognized the boy and wept, revealing she had been that advocate; the gala team has been trying to track her down so she can be honored at the event and see him now at 19. The Mystical Blooms Gala is November 7 at the Witte Museum, with dueling pianos and an auction of vacations and one-of-a-kind experiences. Tickets and volunteer information are at casa-satx.org.

Two weekend options got a run-through. The Barbacoa and Big Red Festival takes over the Freeman Coliseum grounds and Expo Hall for Saturday and Sunday, with classic barbacoa, festival food, a mini mercado of vendors and plenty of Big Red. Tickets are through the festival’s own website. Downtown, Big Texas Comic Con runs Friday through Sunday, with Bryce Dallas Howard, the actor behind McLovin from Superbad, and Cheech and Chong on the guest list. Tickets are available at the door each day or through the convention’s website.

Sponsored by The Law Office of Shawn C. Brown, this one was about roots. The attorney, born and raised here, talked about watching San Antonio go from a sleepy town to a city bursting at the seams, and about family history that reaches back to the Canary Islanders who helped establish the settlement. He lived in Mexico for a time, speaks Spanish, and said access and representation matter to him regardless of the case. The nickname El Rey de la Ley came out of nights at the mariachi bar at Mi Tierra, where he would hire the mariachis and sing “El Rey,” and a friend made the pun stick. He is also a supporter of SA Live’s upcoming special “Language Lost,” airing Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 10:30 a.m. The office offers a free consultation at ShawnBrownLaw.com or (210) 224-8200.