As seen on SA Live - Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 Screams, Halloween costumes & pizza 13TH Floor (2026) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., The 13th Floor Haunted House is back for the 2026 spooky season. We find out what’s new and send in 2 scaredy cats to give the frights a try. Spirit Halloween stores are popping up around town. We visit one of the largest one’s to see the new, trendy costumes and play a little costume scavenger hunt game. Fiume Pizzeria & Wine Bar offers Texas-crafted pizza incorporating local flavors that highlight Neapolitan-style pizza in what they like to call “Texapoletana.”
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About the Author Robert Morin headshot
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.
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