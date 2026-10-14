As seen on SA Live - Monday, Oct. 12, 2026

The San Antonio Spurs introduced their four new draft picks on Thursday, June 25. 2026: Duke's Maliq Brown (far left), Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance (center left), Tennessee's Ja'Kobi Gillespie (center right) and UConn's Tarris Reed Jr.

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Nadler’s Bakery and Deli stops by with their pumpkin-inspired fall desserts. You can also take advantage of a Thanksgiving deal.

One-on-one with the Spurs--Jen’s rookie roundup continues into the new season as she chats with Tarris Reed Jr. on Spurs media day. The season kicks off on October 20th.

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If you’re ready to skip Halloween and Thanksgiving and jump right into Christmas vibes, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra gives SA Live a preview of their electrifying performance taking over the Frost Bank Center in December.

We can’t forget about pizza month and Pizza Vesuvio is ready to help you celebrate with their menu, wine and dessert too.