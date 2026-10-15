As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – In this SA Live original special, host and producer Jen Tobias Struski explores why generations of Mexican American and Latino families in Texas grew up disconnected from the Spanish language.

Through personal stories, historical context and conversations with educators and experts, Language Lost examines how shame, punishment and pressure to assimilate contributed to that loss — and how a new generation is working to reclaim the language, culture and connection that came with it.

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A special thank you to UTSA Special Collections, Our Lady of the Lake University, UTSA, Spanish Sin Pena, Mark Twain Dual Language Academy, and the many members of our community who shared their stories and contributed to this mini-documentary.