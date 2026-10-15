As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 Language Lost: the history, the impact + reclaiming our roots language lost (KSAT, ksat) SAN ANTONIO – In this SA Live original special, host and producer Jen Tobias Struski explores why generations of Mexican American and Latino families in Texas grew up disconnected from the Spanish language.
Through personal stories, historical context and conversations with educators and experts,
examines how shame, punishment and pressure to assimilate contributed to that loss — and how a new generation is working to reclaim the language, culture and connection that came with it. Language Lost
A special thank you to
UTSA Special Collections, Our Lady of the Lake University, UTSA, Spanish Sin Pena, Mark Twain Dual Language Academy, and the many members of our community who shared their stories and contributed to this mini-documentary.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Robert Morin headshot
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.
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