As seen on SA Live - Friday, Oct. 16, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m., altar aromas, fall scents and straight talk about screenings.

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With Dia de los Muertos approaching, the show opened with a table loaded with squashes and pumpkins, sweet potato candy made from guava, citrus, apples, dried corn, nopalitos, jicama, rambutan and dried chiles. The idea, as the produce company’s director of development and community programs explained it, is that food is what links health, culture and community, and that the aromas and flavors on an altar are what carry memory forward. One guest talked about a potato boiled every week by her grandmother; another pointed to the corn and remembered homemade tortillas made with fresh corn by her mother-in-law.

River City Produce and Chicho Boys sell bulk at the warehouse and the store, but they also travel the community with produce markets and an education series called Produce IQ. A free run of classes, built with the Health Equity Network, Esperanza Peace and Justice Center and other partners, starts Saturday the 17th and continues Monday, covering which produce belongs on an altar, why, and what to cook with it afterward. On the 25th there is a community tasting with six tastings prepared alongside a culinary intern from St. Philip’s culinary program. Throughout the series, attendees are invited to fill out memory cards that become a running record of family stories. The organizers said they want it to become an annual tradition.

The studio smelled like fall for this one. Scentchips, family owned since 1979 and celebrating 46 years in business, makes wax chips that melt in touch-activated warmers, which the company’s president framed as a flame-free alternative for homes with kids running around. Twelve to fourteen chips from a standard four-ounce box in the cup is all it takes, and at a high setting the chips liquefy in about 20 minutes and can scent two to three thousand square feet.

The warmers themselves are the other half of the pitch: one base, with interchangeable decorative covers so the look changes with the season instead of the warmer. On the table were Halloween designs including Gone Batty and Boneyard Boogie, plus a personalized Day of the Dead skull aimed squarely at the La Villita neighborhood the shop calls home. Fragrances ranged from Blackberry Merlot to longtime sellers Harvest and Give Thanks, a new Butterscotch Toddy, and a Halloween four-pack with Haunted Ride, Spell Book and Hocus Pocus. Holiday gift packs are available, and a 20% factory retail outlet discount was offered to locals. The shop is in La Villita Village at 635 E Mandaley.

In a segment sponsored by Baptist Health System, a general surgeon made the case that waiting for a symptom is the wrong plan. Early breast cancer often produces no lump, no pain and no visible change, he said, which is exactly why screening matters: by the time symptoms show up, the disease is frequently more advanced than expected. Finding it earlier means more treatment options and better odds of a cure.

For anyone nervous about the appointment, he noted the mammogram itself takes a couple of minutes, with the whole visit running 15 to 30. Current U.S. Preventive Services Task Force guidance for healthy women with no genetic risk or personal history is a mammogram every two years beginning at 40. Family history can mean starting earlier or adding an ultrasound or MRI, a conversation for a primary care provider. More information is at baptisthealthsystem.com.

This sponsored segment featured the co-owners of D.W. Brooks Funeral Home, a family-owned, second-generation business founded in 1990 and now more than 35 years into serving San Antonio families. The emphasis was on what happens when someone walks through the door: staff are trained to treat every family with dignity, care, compassion and respect, which the brothers described as their father’s legacy.

On pricing, they said they stick with funeral packages on purpose, one number covering what a family needs rather than a long price list with 50 separate figures. The home also holds a military contract, and the work of getting a veteran home, from folding the flag to the service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, has shaped how the staff is trained; several staff members are veterans themselves. For anyone thinking about planning ahead, the suggested first step was simply a phone call, with options spanning pre-planning and life insurance. The funeral home is at 2950 East Houston Street, reachable at (210) 223-2045 or dwbrooksfuneralhome.com.