As seen on SA Live - Monday, Oct. 19, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m., a punching bag with a brain, ghost cupcakes and a crispy beef bowl.

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The hour opened with a Made in SA feature on Strike Coach, billed as the first interactive boxing workout. The idea started at Black Stallion Boxing Gym, where a trainer working a client on a heavy bag got two simple questions: where am I hitting the bag, and how hard? That turned into sketches, a patent and eventually a system that moves, reacts and records every strike in real time, so users can track force and progress instead of just swinging.

The company’s CEO and founder explained the pitch in studio: adding motion to the bag teaches footwork, and force detection gamifies the whole thing so people can compete against each other. The chief technology officer, a San Antonio native and UTSA grad, handles the programming and firmware, with his father helping build out the mechanics and motorized movement underneath. The team has already run activations at major wrestling and UFC-style entertainment events, and is eyeing more sensors and even virtual reality so a user feels like there’s an opponent in front of them. First units are planned through a Kickstarter campaign.

Then came the Strike Coach Challenge, and it was not kind to anyone. One scorecard finished at 41 strikes, a hardest punch of 12.5 Gs and a score of 1,060; the other logged 39 hits with a high of 9.18. Both competitors were winded.

Lucy’s Cake Shop has been turning out sweet treats for more than 50 years, and the owner walked through a Halloween ghost cupcake, start to finish. The method: a bag with a large opening, one hard squeeze into the center of the cupcake, then a second smaller squeeze on top to form the head. A Reese’s Pieces becomes the basket, a dot of icing works as edible glue for a sugar pumpkin, a piped arm reaches out to hold it, and the eyes go on last.

She also talked about how much the work has changed. Decades ago designs were traced from coloring books, cut out and filled in by hand; now an image can be printed from a computer and laid straight onto a cake. Wedding cake tastes have shifted too, away from tiers of swags and string work toward smaller, barely iced designs. The shop started in a garage and has expanded three times, and the recipes still come from the founder’s mother. Fall orders are the busy season.

Part three of Jada’s Rookie Report headed to San Pedro Driving Range to meet a young golfer who is also running a skincare line. She picked up the game watching her older brother from a golf cart, missed a medal at her first tournament, practiced harder and won her next one. Her brand, Stellar Beauty Co., is aimed at girls on the go, with sun protection as the point: a Mineral Glow Guard sunscreen with no white cast, and a Splash Face Mist with aloe and cucumber that she named as her favorite. She helped design the packaging and worked the photo shoot.

Her family and coach talked about the two tracks running side by side. Her brother called her naturally talented and said watching her play is fun. Her mother, a self-described beauty and skincare lover, was immediately on board when the brand idea came up. Her coach said she arrived at nine wanting to be as good as her brother and caught up fast, and that her independence, the Sephora and Ulta trips after lessons, is exactly what the game rewards. The range is open seven days a week starting at 6 a.m., and as early as 5:30 when the time changes. The brand is on Instagram at @stellarbtyco.

A registered dietitian with Beef Loving Texans closed the show with a restaurant-style beef bowl built at home for less than $5 per serving. The base is 90% lean ground beef browned to 160 degrees, then finished with fresh garlic, fresh ginger, soy sauce, honey and gochujang, the fermented chili paste now easy to find in most supermarkets. The honey makes it sticky, and the paste brings the heat.

The crispy rice is the trick worth stealing: day-old white rice tossed with soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil and green onions, then roasted at 450 degrees until it crisps. From there it’s a build, with shredded carrots, avocado, crispy onions or radishes, plus a chili miso sauce made from miso paste, honey, sesame oil, rice vinegar and more gochujang, thinned with a little water.