As seen on SA Live - Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m., halloween cocktails, a fashion show with a mission and real talk about health care.

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Thirsty Thursday went spooky this week with a visit to El Mirasol Una Cocina Mexicana, the family-owned Mexican restaurant at Napa Oaks in Boerne, 27650 I-10 Ste 115. The Halloween menu leans on two chispas: the Witches Brew, built on the restaurant’s classic chispa recipe with green apple liqueur, and the Midnight, which gets raspberry puree and a rim of black obsidian salt. There’s also a pumpkin spiced cantarito variation made with Licor 43 and lit on fire before spiced pumpkin cream rum goes in, plus an espresso drink pulled with coffee from the in-house machine, Kahlua, vodka and that same pumpkin rum. The vampiro is on the list too. On the food side, the kitchen talked up a new lump crab salad with smoked salmon, caviar and avocado, a guacamole ribeye and a queso flameado with a serious cheese pull. The Halloween drinks run through the end of October, and the restaurant points people to @ElMirasolSA on social media for new drops.

The sixth annual all-male fashion show from Fashion for Life San Antonio lands October 17 at the Tobin Center, and this year’s theme is Purple Reign Evolution, fashioned for expansion. The team described a red-carpet night with exotic cars and flashing cameras, all built around Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the idea of men walking in unity with women who have been affected. The philanthropy runs year-round, not just one night. On the nonprofit side there’s a youth mentorship program called Crown Code, a Healing Threads program that covers therapy services for domestic violence survivors, and Rise and Restore, which works with perpetrators on the theory that breaking the cycle means addressing them too. Fashion for Life Cares operates as a service provider and is now paneled with insurance, which has let the organization widen who it can serve. More at fashionforlifesa.com or on Instagram at @fashionforlifesa.

This segment was sponsored by Rio Grande Valley College San Antonio, where the director of nursing for the ADN program laid out the LVN to RN transition track, an Associate of Applied Science in nursing. The pitch is built around schedule: students are on campus three days a week, two for didactics and one for clinicals, leaving four days for work and family. Class sizes are small, with a low instructor-to-student ratio, something the program framed as the difference between being a name and being a student ID number. Prospective students can take the TEAS entrance exam free right now, with a free official study guide included, and those who test successfully could start in January 2027. Information is at rgvcollege.edu or (210) 791-6162.

Methodist Healthcare Ministries sponsored this conversation about Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and its president and CEO, a cancer survivor who serves on the national board of the American Cancer Society, made the case for screening and early detection. The 31-year-old faith-based organization provides low-cost clinical care for uninsured individuals and concentrates on prevention, early detection and access to treatment, working with partners including ThriveWell, Blood Cancer United, the AYA Foundation and the American Cancer Society. He said 44% of cancers are preventable, and that catching disease before stage 4 opens up far more treatment options.

The bigger news was the American Cancer Society Methodist Healthcare Ministries Hope Lodge, which Methodist Healthcare Ministries backed with an $11 million donation. Construction began in March 2025, is wrapping up within weeks, and the doors open at the beginning of the year. The lodge will house 40 patients at a time, along with caregivers and families, free of charge, aimed squarely at people who travel long distances for treatment and cannot absorb the cost of hotels and transportation. More information is at cancer.org or mhm.org, or by calling (210) 692-0234.