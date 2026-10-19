As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m., cocktails through the ages, wings by popular demand and schooling that bends to the student.

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The show opened on location at Four Brothers at Omni La Mansión del Río, 112 College St., where the bar team walked through American Alchemy, a new cocktail menu the hotel’s director of food and beverage described as a rebirth of cocktail culture spanning centuries. The list moves across eras, pre-Prohibition, Prohibition, classic and modern, so a guest can essentially taste through the ages. Among the pours: the Atomic Age, a spin on the espresso martini finished with a toasted coconut foam made in house daily, and the Millennium Gimlet, carbonated into a house soda and topped with a citrus smoked bubble. The mixologist pointed to flower liqueur, Aviation Gin and Tito’s Vodka as the backbone of several builds. The kitchen built food around it, too: the executive chef said the bites stay true to Texas roots, with house smoked brisket, a brisket flatbread, Frito pie as a nod to the snack’s San Antonio origins, chips and salsa, burgers and other light plates. The menu is available now, and the segment pointed viewers to the As Seen on SA Live tab at salive.com.

In a segment sponsored by Hooters, an executive vice president for the chain explained that spicy garlic wings are back after customers made it clear they wanted them returned to the menu. On a one-to-ten heat scale she put it at a five: flavor and a little kick, nothing punishing. Wings aren’t the whole story, though. Crab legs run $15.99 on Sundays for a limited time, there’s a Buffalo bacon ranch sandwich, tailgate tater tots loaded with jalapeños, chili, cheese and sour cream, a Philly cheesesteak made with shredded ribeye, onions, peppers and mushrooms, and buffalo shrimp in a honey Thai sauce. Hotter options include TMI and 911. Happy hour runs 3 to 6 with $5 cocktails and $5 appetizers, Mondays bring 10 traditional or boneless wings for $5, and the all-day deals on screen listed 10 boneless and fries or 10 buffalo shrimp and fries for $9.99. The chain is marking 43 years. More at hooters.com.

Crate and Barrel has opened its first San Antonio store at The Shops at La Cantera, and the show used the occasion for three low-effort fall styling ideas: swap bright blooms for faux and dried botanicals in warm tones, layer in one chunky throw and an earthy pillow, and set a simple table with neutral dinnerware, a low dried centerpiece and candlelight. The store also has a botanical shop, on-site floral styling and a free design desk for floor plans, vanities and entertaining gear. Pumpkin mugs got a cameo.

Sponsored by Novatio School, this interview with the head of school looked at what a private, virtual, AI-driven and teacher-guided program can offer students who need extra support. Many accommodations written into IEPs and 504s are hard to deliver in a room with 30 kids, she said, so the program builds them in by default: no timed tests, self-paced work, a distraction-free zone and academics chunked into about two hours a day rather than seven. New students take a series of assessments in each subject so curriculum is set to actual skill level, not grade label, since a fifth grader might be reading at a third grade level. Beyond academics, there’s executive function work, goal setting, habit tracking, behavior intervention and clubs, with roughly half the day given to intentional virtual socializing. The stated goal is grade level by year’s end, and students who keep up with daily work can cover two grade levels in a year. Details at novatio.school.

Also sponsored, a physician with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas broke down where to go when something goes wrong. Members have a primary care doctor, urgent care, virtual care and the emergency room to choose from, and picking the right one saves both time and out-of-pocket money. Urgent care fits when the primary doctor isn’t available and the problem isn’t life-threatening: urinary tract infections, cough and sore throat, nausea or vomiting, mild sprains, minor cuts that may need stitches. The ER is for serious, life-threatening symptoms such as persistent chest pain, shortness of breath, uncontrolled bleeding or sudden numbness or weakness on one side of the body. The advice came down to being aware of your symptoms. Findcaretx.com lists in-network providers and urgent care centers.