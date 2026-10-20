As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m., game day energy at the Frost Bank Center, with a silver anniversary of sorts for the dance team.

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The show set up shop at the arena on game day, with a Western Conference rematch against Oklahoma City on the schedule and tip-off at 8:30 p.m. Parking opens as early as 5:30 p.m. for fans who want to get in ahead of the crowd, and anyone walking into the bowl with a ticket found a free shirt waiting on their seat, part of a plan to black out the entire arena. The home stretch ahead is a Texas run: the Rockets on Friday, Dallas on Saturday. After 62 wins last regular season, the show put the obvious question to viewers by QR code, asking how many the team pulls off this year.

Concessions rolled out two new loaded sandwiches, a chimichurri steak and a pit master barbecue, along with an Alamo City cocktail served in a new Spurs-branded basketball glass. Prices on the value menu are holding steady: hot dogs, nachos, popcorn and soda start at $3.09, and there’s a budget beer tier too. On the merch side, the table held a fan chain, an alien plushie, a cookie monster character and the warmup gear the team itself wears before games.

The headline from the arena was the return of the Silver Dancers after eight years away, making their debut back on the floor that night alongside the Hype Squad. Two routines were planned, one from each group. A dancer who spent last season on the Hype Squad described pom-poms and new choreography as a completely different world, and the in-arena host framed the whole thing as the organization listening to what fans had been asking for.

This sponsored segment celebrated Ancira-Winton Chevrolet winning Chevrolet’s Dealer of the Year award for the eighth time, an honor that goes to only about 2% of Chevy dealers in the country. A representative of Ancira Auto Group credited 165 team members pulling in the same direction, and traced the store back to 1972, when her father became the first Hispanic owner-operator of a Chevy store in the United States, a point of pride during Hispanic Heritage Month. The award money also funds community work: 27 pairs of hearing aids donated through Aid the Silent, cars given away, and a surprise vehicle coming for a military member through Wish for Our Heroes. With 14 stores in the group, the flagship is aiming for a ninth win and a fifth in a row.

A sponsored conversation with a senior partner at Espinoza & Brock Work Injury Attorneys took on something most workers assume wrongly: that every employer carries workers’ comp. Texas is the only state where a company of any size can opt out, and some of the state’s largest, best known employers do. The only reliable way to check is the Texas Department of Insurance Division of Workers’ Compensation website, where a company can be searched by name and address. If an employer is a non-subscriber, an injured worker isn’t covered by the Texas Labor Code and isn’t entitled to benefits unless a lawsuit proves the company was at fault. Her advice to anyone starting a seasonal job: get the training you need and advocate for yourself from day one. The firm can be reached at 210-888-4878 or espinozabrock.com.

In a sponsored segment, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon with Doctors Implants walked through what full-mouth dental implants involve, starting with the fear most patients bring in the door. Comfort through the procedure is the foundation, he said, but the part patients forget to ask about is the result: a smile indistinguishable from a natural one, which comes down to the team and the many small decisions made along the way. After about 15 years of this work, he said the measure of his career will be how many of those patients are still doing well 30 years out. Free consultations are available at 210-600-1000 or doctorsimplants.com.