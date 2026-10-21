As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026

Today at 10:30 a.m., magic, kittens and four belts on the line.

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SAN ANTONIO – Magician Scott Pepper opened the show with what he called a small superpower: the ability to make “amazingly pointless but accurate predictions.” Using three envelopes in red, yellow and blue, he let the hosts and a producer choose freely, then left himself with whatever remained. The slips inside spelled out every choice in advance, right down to which color he would be stuck with. Pepper said a different magician performs at The Magic Saloon each week, with Harry Maurer onstage this week and Pepper himself returning in mid-November. Weekend shows sell out, so tickets ahead of time are the safer bet, and he teased a season pass in the works. The shows are family friendly, with a bar and free popcorn.

Two two-month-old kittens just back from foster care came along for a segment on Sosy and Sasha’s Spooktacular, an adoption special running October 23–25 with cat and kitten adoption fees waived. A public relations associate with the shelter explained the event is funded by the adopters of two cats who went home a few years ago and now cover fees so others can follow. Any cat or kitten can go home for free during the special, adults included, with the shelter open 12:30 to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 4804 Fredericksburg Road. The adoption process involves a short interview, plus apartment approval where that applies. With Halloween close, the shelter offered the usual cautions: keep candy and wrappers away from pets, make sure any costume is comfortable and never leave a costumed pet unattended, and give an anxious animal a quiet room away from the doorbell, with a collar on in case it bolts.

This segment was sponsored by Pre-K 4 SA. Early Connect SA is a search tool built specifically for San Antonio families looking for early learning, described on the show as something like a Google designed around local child care. Parents can filter by location, quality rating, program type and whether they qualify for scholarships or other support, and the tool shows which providers have openings, including for families who want a one-year-old and a three-year-old in the same place. Public pre-K, Pre-K 4 SA, school-based vouchers, Head Start and Early Head Start, center-based care, licensed home providers, and military and workforce subsidies are all in one place, which the guests said makes it the first tool in the state to pull all of that together. Bexar County has 135,000 children between birth and the first day of kindergarten, and a large share of those families are hunting for care. Providers get their own pages to describe what happens inside their centers. The site is earlyconnectsa.com , which connects child care providers with families.

Ahead of Saturday’s Top Rank card at the Frost Bank Center, WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster talked through what a unification fight actually is: his belt against Emanuel Navarrete’s IBF and WBO titles, with the vacant ring title also in play because the two are ranked one and two, putting four belts on the line. The Orange, Texas, native said he has had two of the best performances of his career in San Antonio, including the night he won his first world title here, and this will be his third fight in the city. He spoke candidly about early losses and about coming from a jail cell to world titles, framing boxing as the thing that changed his outlook and advising younger fighters to treat a loss as a lesson and keep moving. At 130 pounds, discipline is constant; he said he does not eat red meat. He called it the most important fight of his career and promised a dominant performance. Foster vs. Navarrete is Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Frost Bank Center.

The show closed with a look at one of the country’s largest Day of the Dead festivals, which fills Hemisfair this weekend with art, live music and more than 80 altars built by community members. For anyone who cannot get downtown, KSAT will broadcast the event on Wednesday, Oct. 28.