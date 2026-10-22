As seen on SA Live - Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m., marigolds, ofrendas and keeping scammers out of your Halloween.

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A sponsored shopping trip through H-E-B kicked things off, starting in the floral department where the marigolds have been moving fast. The scent and color are meant to guide spirits home, so a few bunches went in the cart first. From there it was pan de muerto, including new mini cupcake versions, conchas, pumpkin empanadas and a full tray of pan de polvo. Fresh fruit went in too, oranges, apples and grapes, standing in for nourishment and abundance. Savory got its due with Mi Tienda tamales, and a bag of Café Olé Texas Pecan went in for a grandmother who loved her coffee. Candles and decorative pieces rounded it out. The segment was sponsored by H-E-B, at 4100 South New Braunfels in San Antonio, with more at HEB.com.

Back in studio, everything from the cart came together into a finished ofrenda on set, which turned into a conversation about why each piece matters. The foods are chosen for the person being remembered; the aromas are what call the souls back. There was a frame left open in the middle for a photograph, mugs and small decorative pieces, flower crowns, a Catrina and, as noted, a place for pets too. One point made more than once: Day of the Dead is not a dark holiday. The vibrant colors each carry meaning, and the whole thing works as a celebration of a life and a way to learn someone’s story. H-E-B’s Catrina makeup also came up as something that went viral and sold through quickly.

RBFCU sponsored a segment on seasonal fraud, and it drew a clear line between the two things people lump together. Fraud is when someone reaches your money without you ever being involved. A scam uses you to get there: a text you click, a code you share, a password you hand over. The seasonal versions are fake online stores selling costumes and decorations at prices that are too low, and fake tickets to fall festivals, sometimes to events that are real and sometimes to events that never existed. The single biggest red flag given was manufactured urgency, because a scammer who keeps you on the phone is a scammer who keeps you from asking a friend or a parent whether it smells wrong. Odd payment methods are the second: wire transfers, gift cards, payment apps. The practical advice was to skip unsolicited links entirely and go to known sites and apps directly, research the seller, and talk about scams out loud with family so nobody in the house falls for one. If you spot a scam, report it to the retailer being impersonated, the FTC or the FBI. More is at RBFCU.org/learn.

The closing segment, sponsored by Stone Ridge Dental, was about patients who have been told their case is too complex or that there is not enough bone for implants. The practice’s owner, a prosthodontist, said the people he works with are rarely dealing with a single broken tooth; they have struggled for years, choosing what they can chew, avoiding restaurants with their families, holding back from smiling or speaking in public. Often the decision comes with a deadline attached: a job interview, a wedding, a child’s blunt question about a gap. He described treating a woman who lost her teeth at 14 and was finally treated at 74, and said a second opinion starts with an evaluation and a 3D CT scan rather than a yes or no. Consultations can be scheduled at (210) 405-2776 or implantssanantonio.com, and the first 20 callers were offered a complimentary dental implant consultation valued at $495.