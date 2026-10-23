As seen on SA Live - Friday, Oct. 23, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m., crochet Catrinas, fake wounds and 50 years of hammers.

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The name started as a family joke, a mashup of “so cute” that stuck after the owner’s kids kept describing everything she made the same way. What began as a hobby her daughter wanted to learn became her own craft: by the time she had figured out how to crochet, her daughter had moved on. The studio table was loaded with Catrina and Catrin figures modeled on the world’s largest ones on display at La Villita, plus sugar skulls, skeletons, axolotls and headbands in every size. Spurs coyote ears have been the single highest demand item she’s ever made, and she said she still gets messages asking for them. Small pieces take 30 to 45 minutes; the bigger Catrinas run six to eight hours, with color changes eating up most of that time. She’s selling at the Muertos Mercado in the Civic Park stretch at Hemisfair during Muertos Fest, and posts on Instagram as s cute crochet creations.

Two looks, no costume required. The first was a broken doll effect built with eyeliner and eyeshadow, where the cracks are outlined with liner first, then gradually built up and shaded out. The trick, according to the artist from Nerdia Cat Makeup & Art, is pushing the shadows deep and keeping the highlights very light. Gems optional. The second look was considerably gorier and made from just two things: toilet paper and liquid latex, available at Spirit Halloween or anywhere carrying Halloween supplies. Capturing the depth of the cuts underneath and layering bruising on top is what sells it. A class teaching both techniques is set for October 24th at 30 Grind Coffee Shop in San Antonio.

A detail that surprises a lot of people: the first Habitat for Humanity affiliate in the world was founded in San Antonio, and the first Habitat house anywhere was built on the near west side. The chapter has been celebrating all year, including a 50 hour build over the summer with roughly a thousand volunteers that produced one finished house and walls for seven more.

Leadership described the homeownership program as a partnership rather than a giveaway. Buyers put in 300 hours of sweat equity and complete 17 readiness classes covering financial management, conflict resolution, landscaping, recycling and home maintenance, while more than 11,000 volunteers a year help build alongside them. For people who would rather shop than swing a hammer, there are three Habitat Home Centers selling new and used building materials; donated sinks, doors and other leftovers from home remodels can be dropped off or picked up, with a tax receipt and a landfill diverted. A house dedication ceremony marking a family’s move into homeownership is set for November 14th at 10 a.m. More information is available through Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio online.

This segment was sponsored by Optimal Body Weight Loss. A doctor with the program laid out his case that the stalled scale is often a metabolism problem rather than a willpower problem. Metabolism slows with age, he said, and once hormones, inflammation and stress levels shift, the body can settle into fat storage mode, especially around the belly. He calls that metabolic friction and compares it to driving with the brakes on. Three warning signs: gaining weight without eating more, old strategies that quit working, and weight that comes back after it comes off. Client testimonials ran through the segment, with people reporting losses of 40, 87 and 40 pounds. The offer on the table was a free virtual assessment for the first 25 people to schedule, plus a bonus training on losing the first few pounds. Call (830) 999-2535 or go to myoptimalbody.com.