Coffee lovers: 3 must-try drinks this summer

SAN ANTONIO - Cuppencake is a locally-owned espresso bar and bakery lounge known for their made-from-scratch desserts and espresso drinks.

"People really like the cajeta latte, which is caramel made with goat's milk," Janel Jasso, lead barista, said. "They love the atmosphere too."

Here's a look at the top drinks:

Cajeta Latte

Strawberry Iced Matcha Latte

Cold Brew with almond milk and vanilla

If you want to check out their selection of sweets, head over to their shop located at 22211 West Interstate 10.

You can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram or online.

