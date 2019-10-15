RECIPES: $5 freezer bag dinner meal preps with Erin Chase

SAN ANTONIO - Pop your main course in a bag with a marinade, then pop it in the slow cooker for an inexpensive family pleaser! Check out the recipes below.

You can find the freezer bag holders here and for recipe ideas from Erin Chase, visit her website.

Slow cooker Mississippi beef roast

Yield: 4 servings Active time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 8 hours Ingredients: 2 pounds beef chuck roast

1 packet ranch dressing mix

8 pepperoncini peppers

1 teaspoon pepper

Side: dinner rolls**

Side: veggies**

1 gallon-size freezer baggie ** This ingredient is used on the day you cook this meal. It is not added at the time you assemble and prepare your meals for the freezer. Directions: Place the beef roast in the base of the slow cooker and season with ranch dressing mix. Add the pepperoncini peppers directly on the roast and sprinkle the pepper on top. Set slow cooker on low and cook for 8 hours. Warm the dinner rolls. Prepare veggies. Serve Slow Cooker Mississippi Mud Beef Roast withveggies and dinner rolls. Dairy-free modifications: Recipe is dairy-free when you use a dairy-free ranch dressing mix. Gluten-free modifications: Recipe is gluten-free when served with gluten-free sides, such as rice. Slow cooker shredded chicken tacos

Yield: 4 servings Active time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 8 hours in slow cooker Ingredients: 3 large boneless chicken breasts

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/3 cup red salsa

1 - 4 ounce can green chiles

Salt and pepper

8 flour tortillas**

Garnish: pico de gallo**

1 gallon-size freezer baggie

** This ingredient is used on the day you cook this meal. It is not added at the time you assemble and prepare your meals for the freezer. Directions: Place the chicken breasts into the base of the slow cooker and add the brown sugar, ground cumin, chili powder, red salsa, green chilies, salt and pepper on top of the chicken. Set the slow cooker on low and cook for 8 hours. Once finished cooking, shred the chicken with 2 forks and mix into the sauce. Spoon the shredded chicken into tortillas and make tacos. Prepare the salad. Serve with side salad. Dairy-free modifications: Recipe is dairy-free when served with dairy-free sides. Gluten-free modifications: Recipe is gluten-free if you use corn tortillas in place of the flour tortillas. Pesto salmon Yield: 4 servings Active time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes Ingredients: 1 pound salmon fillet

Salt and pepper

8 ounces pesto

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Side: salad**

Side: rice**

1 gallon-size freezer baggie ** This ingredient is used on the day you cook this meal. It is not added at the time you assemble and prepare your meals for the freezer. Directions: Cook rice, as directed. Preheat oven to 400 F. Cut salmon fillet into 4 pieces. Place in small baking dish and season with salt and pepper. Spread the pesto directly onto the salmon, and then sprinkle the shredded mozzarella cheese on top. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until salmon is no longer pink in the middle. Prepare the salad. Serve Pesto Salmon with side salad and rice. Dairy-free modifications: Recipe is dairy-free when made with dairy-free pesto and you omit the cheese. Gluten-free modifications: Recipe is gluten free when served with gluten-free sides.

