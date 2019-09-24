Fifty-year-old Boerne bakery gets mom stamp of approval

SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a fun spot for the whole family, Bear Moon Bakery is a good start for a hill country trip.

The 50-year-old shop is known for their made-from-scratch baked goods and breakfast buffet.

"We are all about the community," Paula Hayward, Owner, says. "I think it's family-friendly because it's a spot for everyone: dogs, bikers and of course the kids can feel safe here."

The bakery is off main street in the heart of Boerne, but you can make a day out of it by exploring surrounding trails, the public library and the Borne visitor's bureau.

"There's just so much to do here in town," Hayward says.

The bakery is open Tuesday – Sunday with a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and on Saturday and Sundays, the buffet is extended to noon.

For more information on Bear Moon bakery & cafe,

