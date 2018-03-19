85 Years of Fried Chicken

SAN ANTONIO - Earl Abel’s restaurant opened its doors in San Antonio in 1933. Alamo city residents embraced the diner since the beginning, elevating it to national acclaim.

The business attracts the likes of celebrities, fried chicken bigwigs, like the colonel from KFC, and the current owner, Roger Arias.

"The reason it's popular is because I believe the location itself was in the central part of San Antonio, so it was easy to get to for everyone," said Arias.

Arias acquired the restaurant in 2006 from the Abel family and set out to preserve the iconic diner's presence in South Texas.

This iconic San Antonio restaurant makes everything from scratch - including their famous fried chicken.

"You associate fried chicken with good times," said Arias.

The chicken is double breaded in their flour seasoning blend and batter and fried to golden perfection.

Earl Abel’s is also cooking up comfort food like mac & cheese and creamy chicken soup.

A full bar and tasty cocktails separate Earl Abel’s from other local diners. The cocktails are perfect for a boozy brunch like their spicy chick bloody Mary comes with a fried chicken leg.

When you come visit, you can't leave without a sweet finish.

Earl Abel’s makes all of their baked goods in-house - including their decadent chocolate eclairs.

Come out and celebrate Earl Abel’s 85th anniversary all year with their classic recipes and iconic stick-to-your-bones comfort food.

To get more information on Earl Abel’s, just head to their Facebook page.

