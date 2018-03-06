A cheeseburger and fries in a wrap? It's real and it's delicious.

SAN ANTONIO - This gourmet wrap joint is cranking out some unique and delicious menu items.

One of their unique items is their grass-fed beef cheeseburger wrap.

California sourced tortillas get covered in shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and crispy French fries.

The burger ingredients get topped with a house-made fry sauce that adds the authentic burger flavor.

The restaurant prides itself on their house-made sauces and for a good reason. They're delicious.

A chopped burger patty and more shredded cheese complete this colossal wrap - accompanied with beer battered onion rings.

This funky fun restaurant concept started when the couple met in Hawaii years ago.

“My husband and I met in the beautiful town of Kona, Hawaii," said owner Hidee Cummings. "When we were there we got inspired by a little taco shop."

The Cummings family opened their first Wraptitude location in Welches, Oregon in 2010.

The success of the restaurant and family brought their gourmet wraps to the Texas hill country in 2014.

“My husband met his cousin here when it was the taco shop," said Cummings. "His mind clicked, and he said, 'This is gorgeous. This would be a beautiful Wraptitude,' " said Cummings.

The former taco stop is now a fun, family centric meeting place with killer menu items like their house-made pulled pork.

The pork gets seasoned and braised for hours in an oven. It is then pulled, covered in bbq sauce, topped with cheese and served on a toasted ciabatta bun.

With over eight draft beers to choose from, wine, great food, and a large outdoor play place for the kids, this place is a win for the whole family.

Wraptitude is located at 23210 FM 3009, San Antonio, TX 78266.

To get more information on the restaurant, just head to their website.