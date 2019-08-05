A star in the alamo city: Cybill Shepherd

SAN ANTONIO - Born in Memphis, Tenessee, Cybill Shepherd has been a profound actress in the film industry since the 1970's.

Shepherd spoke about her film, Being Rose, and also offered words of wisdom to the SA Live audience as well as the young actors and directors who were showcased at the San Antonio Film Festival.

SA Live's Mike Osterhage had the delightful opportunity to sit down with Shepherd to discuss her role in the San Antonio Film Festival which occurred July 24 to Sunday. Shepherd was featured in the film Being Rose as the main character, Rose, an ex-officer who experiences the trials, tribulations and joys of life after discovering that she may have a life-threatening illness. The film was released in 2017 and was shown to the film festival audience on Saturday.

Shepherd spoke about her film with Osterhage and also offered words of wisdom to the young actors and directors who were showcased at the San Antonio Film Festival.

The festival proved to a worthwhile experience for Shepherd especially when she received the Marcia Nasatir Award, a prestigious award named after cinematic legend and San Antonio native, Marcia Nasatir. San Antonio residents cherished Shepherd's presence and hope she returns again.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.