SAN ANTONIO - Step inside and be transported to a Cuban speakeasy. Havana Bar is a hidden gem inside the Havana Hotel right on the River Walk. It's a cool and classy joint, but it's the drinks that will keep you coming back for more. They take classic cocktails to the next level with new flavors and fun twists. For more information you can check them out here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.