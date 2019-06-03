Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks to Jen about Skinclusion

SAN ANTONIO - Priyanka Chopra Jonas, actress and wife of Nick Jonas, is turning into an activist for inclusion and diversity in skincare.

From Skinclusion.com:

Obagi’s SKINCLUSION initiative celebrates diversity and inclusion around the globe, and features SKINCLUSION ambassador, actor, producer and activist, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been dedicated to fighting for inclusion and diversity over the course of her 20-year career. Obagi developed this important and timely initiative to elevate the global dialogue about diversity and how we can all make conscious choices to see the beauty in all of our differences. To be fully inclusive, we all must recognize our own unconscious biases, which can cause “blind spots” that prevent us from seeing the beautiful humanity we all share. If we are able to uncover and overcome our own biases, we can choose to be conscious, be fearless and be beautiful.

