Add a little "Twang" to your drinks this Summer

SAN ANTONIO - What better way to relax during this 3 day weekend than with a cold drink with a bold new flavor? Twang will provide the boldness leaving with you nothing to do but relax.

Twang is a family-owned and operated creator and manufacturer of premium-flavored salts, sugars and seasonings.

Since 1986, Twang Partners has produced the highest quality products designed to enhance the taste, appearance and enjoyment of food and beverages.

Brands include:

Beer Salt

Twangerz Snack Toppings

Twang-A-Rita

Clamato Chili-Lime Salt

ZAS! Super-Seasoning

Recipes:

1. Cucumber Margarita rimmed with Twang-A-Rita Sunrise Spice

Cucumber Margarita w/Sunrise

-.75 oz Lime

-1 oz Orange Liqueur

-2 oz Tequila

-3 Cucumber slices

*muddle cucumber slices, shake, garnish w/ cucumber ribbon and sprig of mint

2. Summer Bourbon Shandy rimmed with Twang-A-Rita Citrussplash

- Dash of honey

-1 oz bourbon

-Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

- .5 oz fresh lemon juice

*Shake Bourbon & curd, double strain, top with beer, garnish w/ lemon

3. Shiner Chelada with Lime Beer Salt

-1 can Shiner Sea Salt and Lime Beer Salt

-1 dash Worcestershire

-1 dash Tabasco hot sauce

-1 pinch ground black pepper

-.5 oz Fresh Lime juice

*Put Worcestershire, Tabasco, black pepper, and lime juice in chilled Collins glass. Fill up glass with ice cubes.

You can find the twang products in grocery, convenience and liquor stores so go get some for you today.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.